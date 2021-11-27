SEX offenders in one American state are no longer to be called ‘sex offenders’ after officials said the term has a ‘negative effect’.

Sex offenders are not to be called sex offenders?

‘Sex offenders’ in Colorado in the US are to be given a new label after the state’s Sex Offender Management Board - which is made up of public defenders and prosecutors and sets standards and guidelines for treatment providers - voted to change the terminology.

What are they to be called?

During a meeting last week, the Board - that had previously voted to change the term to ‘person-first language’ - voted 10-6 to replace ‘sex offender’ with ‘adults who commit sexual offences’.

Why was this on the table?

Campaigners for the change argued that the term was detrimental to rehabilitation.

Who were the campaigners?

They included Derek Logue, who addressed the meeting, saying: “Referring to me by a label for something I did half my life ago is inappropriate and downright offensive.” He argued during the meeting that the use of the term “client” would be better.

Client?

That was one of a number of options the Board considered as a replacement term, with public defender, Kathy Heffron, saying: “It takes into consideration the uniqueness of individuals who are receiving treatment.”

However?

They opted for the ‘adults who commit sexual offences’, saying: “I think this strikes a balance that honours the impact to victims and recognises the current and ongoing impacts of sexual assault but also avoids the labeling term that has negative impacts on those who commit sex offences.”

How sweeping is the change?

The new terminology will be used in professional settings - the context of the Board and the bodies it deals with, such as treatment providers - and will not see the term altered in the criminal justice system, although there are concerns by those opposed to the move that it is a step in that direction.

What has the reaction been?

During the meeting, Jessica Dotter, sexual assault resource prosecutor for the Colorado District Attorneys' Council, said: “I'm concerned that the use of person-first language generally is an intent to remove accountability from offenders and to diminish the experience of the victims. ‘Adults who commit sexual offenses' fails to convey or represent any sort of victim centered-ness.” And Colorado’s 4th judicial district attorney, Michael Allen, responded after the meeting by saying: “You can take a tiger and call it a puppy but as soon as you take it into your house, it's still going to kill you.”

Do the public have a say?

The Board have opened up their decision to public comment ahead of their next meeting in December, but Kimberly Kline, chair of the Board, said: "Research really shows us that assigning a label has the potential for negative effects in rehabilitation and since we're mandated to make standards that are backed in research, this is really the biggest reason for the change.”

Meanwhile?

The Board will not drop the “sex offender” from its own name as only the state Legislature has the right to make that change.

Elsewhere?

In Wisconsin, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced in August that staff will no longer refer to those in jail as 'inmates' and will instead refer to them as 'residents', in a 'pro-active approach to our criminal justice system'.