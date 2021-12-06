Are hobbies relevant to job applications? According to a recent conversation on LinkedIn, the answer to this question is unanimously, no.

The opinion of commentators leaned towards the view that interviewers should be focused on the job and the candidate’s work history, experience and qualifications. They expressed concern about employers judging applicants' personal lives and about certain interests triggering unconscious bias.

However, the issue is more nuanced than that. It comes down to how and why you are asking questions about the candidate’s interests outside of work.

Simply asking about a hobby may seem to offer little value, but using it as a starting point to dig deeper into the skills and experiences gained from these extracurricular activities suddenly creates a far more rounded picture for employers to understand their candidates and what they have to offer.

READ MORE: The need for speed in today's recruitment

Theoretically, if you build models you are probably detail orientated. If you play a musical instrument to a high level, that can show dedication and creativity. If you play team sport, you are a good communicator.

Experience outside of work is especially important for those in entry-level positions who may have minimal work experience, or people who are looking to move in new directions in their careers. They may not have direct relevant experience, but that doesn't mean they haven't gained the skills elsewhere in their lives.

People are more than their jobs, and by looking at candidates as whole people rather than a list of skills and experience, you can expand your talent pool. This can also have a positive impact on your diversity hiring, as you are more likely to find people who have relevant skills from a wider range of backgrounds.

READ MORE: Tolerance should not be taken to the extreme

With diversity and social mobility at the front and centre of most organisations’ hiring strategies, more and more companies are looking for ways to use skills gained outside of work within their recruiting process to ensure they are being as inclusive as possible.

A great example is the Civil Service's Success Profiles model which allows hiring managers to test capability across a range of measures – such as behaviours, strengths, ability, experience, technical skills and knowledge – rather than competencies and prior work experience.

So yes, hobbies can be helpful, but it's all in how you approach it. Used correctly, asking candidates about their leisure and out-of-work interests can be a powerful way to learn more about them. But hiring teams must take measures to mitigate any risk of bias that could negatively affect the interview process.

Sandra Innes, client relationship director with TMP UK, is a guest writer on behalf of s1jobs.