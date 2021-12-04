It was former US Presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy in his first speech as Attorney General who said: “No one needs to tell me about the importance of the free press in a democratic society or about the essential role a newspaper can play in its community.” Indeed, the latter part of his point is just as important today as when he made the remark during a speech at the American Society of Newspaper Editors in 1961 in Washington DC.

For some of us scribes, when we were first starting out in our careers, we were reminded that the purpose of a newspaper was to make money and yes, that is certainly true and it is a very important function as it’s how we exist.

Read more: Cash for Charities: Veterans' charity Erskine in bid for funds for life-saving tests

However, it could be argued that it is thanks to the connection with our loyal readers and the communities we serve that we can indeed continue to do what we originally intended.

Is it simply enough to report, commentate or analyse what is happening around us or can we decide to help make a difference?

Through our parent company Gannett, for several years now we have been involved in our own foundation which gives grants to worthy causes across Scotland.

Autism Rocks Fife is just one of the charities included in our final eight

From a few thousand pounds to around £10,000, our foundation has made awards to charities and projects which have helped make a difference to people’s lives.

For example, three years ago we gave a grant to Cue and Review ,which helps those who are visually impaired access their news through audio files.

And this year we wanted to continue that spirit of giving but instead of our trustees having the final say we gave the power to our readers and communities.

Read more: Glasgow cancer support centre offers lifeline at time of need

Our Readers’ Choice – Cash for Charities initiative ran throughout November. After receiving hundreds of nominations, eight organisations were chosen to receive a share of £20,000.

From funds to help offer life-saving tests to our veterans to sensory equipment which could offer relaxation to a child with autism, we heard about fantastic initiatives in our communities.

This year we put our trust in the readers to help determine how much each charity should receive. You are the ones who know your communities and the people in them and what could make a difference.

With your help we can try to ease the burden for charities who have gone through a particularly difficult past 18 months.

For the past few weeks’ readers have been snipping out tokens in The Herald to help determine what share of the funds the great causes will receive.

As you put your trust in us to deliver well-researched, informed and accurate content, we put our trust in you as we know the importance of continuing to play our part in communities.