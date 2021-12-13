Flexible working has been in place for decades, but with the new phrase "hybrid working" becoming the latest employment term, it’s important we don’t confuse one with the other or indeed think we’ve addressed the topic without really considering what sits in each of the two.

At the risk of teaching granny to suck eggs, hybrid working refers predominantly to location, for example some days working at home and some in the office. To implement this, many organisations are being specific around the number of days spent where, while some allow employees to decide what works best for them.

On the other hand, flexible working includes location but there are also other aspects such as varying shift patterns, term-time working and condensed hours to consider.

Fully remote working is also increasingly popular as it opens up literally a world of opportunities. Employees can work wherever suits them whilst performing their role for an employer based around the corner or indeed anywhere in the world.

In some cases businesses will opt for a mix of all three. I think this calls for a new term to be invented – only then can we ensure we’re all talking about the same thing.

One thing is certain: flexibility is one of the most important factors when attracting and retaining key talent. The majority of candidates now want – dare I say, insist on – a degree of flexibility and it will likely be a deal-breaker if what you are offering doesn’t suit that person's need to maintain the work-life balance they have grown accustomed to.

Obviously, companies need to balance what they can offer with the needs of the business. This can be challenging where face-to-face customer contact is required or where being part of a physical team is believed to improve results, but even in these cases an element of flexibility can be achieved if we try hard enough and communicate well with our teams.

Companies may need to invest in getting this right, however the payback should be seen quickly. A compelling employment proposition will help your company stand out from the crowd in the current war for talent – not to mention it’ll be hard to tear people away from a company that’s providing what people need and want to be successful and happy.

If you’ve not yet finalised your position on this then now’s the time as 2022 looks to be another busy year in the world of recruitment, so set out your stall early to start the year on the right foot.

Simone Lockhart, commercial director of the Taranata Group, is a guest writer on behalf of s1jobs.