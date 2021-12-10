JUST a few weeks ago, COP26 made headline news all over the world, but it seems that away from the key issues on the table, one aspect proved problematic for many - pronouncing the name of the host city.

Glasgow?

Easy for you to say, but evidently, many visitors - from delegates to broadcasters - to the United Nations Climate Conference in November struggled to get to grips with the seven-letter apparent tongue-twister, mangling it in a variety of ways.

Such as?

There were a variety of attempts, including memorable mispronunciations by former US President Barack Obama who shouted “Hello Glash-gow” from the podium, while President Joe Biden called it “Glass-cow”.

Yikes…

The challenge it posed has seen ‘Glasgow’ make it into the list of 2021’s most mispronounced words, as compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms. The firm surveyed its members to compile the list, which is now in its sixth year and was commissioned by Babbel, a language-learning platform with headquarters in New York and Berlin.

So what else makes the cut?

Everyone is struggling with how to say the new Covid variant, Omicron. The 15th letter in the Greek alphabet was used as the named for the latest Covid variant, but it has left many wondering how to say it correctly - is it Oh-my-cron or O-me-cron or even Awe-mee-kron? Well, it turns out it could be any of these. Armand D’Angour, professor of classical languages and literature at the University of Oxford, said: “There isn’t one way of saying Omicron.”

No wonder it’s on the list…

…where it joins other words such as ‘Cheugy’.

Huh?

Pronounced ‘choo-gee’, it’s a fashionable term used by millennials to mock unfashionable, out-dated trends - basically it means the opposite of cool and trendy and it makes the list along with US singer Billie Eilish, whose name should be pronounced ‘Eye-lish’. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin - which should be pronounced ‘Dohj-coin’ also makes the list.

And…?

World number four tennis player, Stefanos Tsitsipas - which should be pronounced ‘Steh-fuh-nohs Tsee-tsee-pas’ lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the French Open in June and sports commentators struggled to get his name right in the process.

Elsewhere?

Collins Dictionary announced last week that its Word of the Year’ is NFT — the term, which means ‘non-fungible token,’ saying it has seen a “meteoric” rise in use in 2021, up 11,000 percent from last year. Collins defines the word as “a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible…In other words, it’s a chunk of digital data that records who a piece of digital work belongs to”.

It had strong competition?

It beat out a few other buzzwords, including ‘Double-vaxxed’ to take the title.