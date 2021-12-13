By John Urquhart

TODAY Helensburgh and District Access Trust will ask the board of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park to “tak the High Road" and back its position that consultant’s “Low Road” proposals for the upgrade of the A82 are not fit for purpose.

The upgrade of the A82 between Tarbet and Inverarnan is long overdue. But a once in a lifetime opportunity to improve the experience of millions of Loch Lomond visitors is in danger of being squandered. Eight years of travel pain are being promised for very little gain.

The plan to follow the existing shoreline road will just compound the disturbance which has long damaged a zone of exceptional ecological, scenic and recreational value.

The ironing out of bends will destroy irreplaceable Atlantic oak woodland.

The new road will mostly be right on the shoreline, damaging scenery and wildlife habitat.

Noise from faster traffic will be a constant intrusion. The pedestrian/cycle route will often be just a few noisy, polluted and dangerous metres from the new carriageway

This is a second rate scheme which does not reflect current standards and sensibilities and is not worthy of this beautiful and precious national park location.

A better solution would be to build the new road above the railway line, in areas dominated by conifer monoculture or rough grazing. The emphasis should be on preserving the natural environment – by tunnelling through rock spurs, elevating the carriageway above rugged topography and retaining and even enlarging priceless native woodland.

The southern link to the existing road should be at a roundabout on the vacant brownfield land in the centre of the Tarbet – Arrochar isthmus,

Ten advantages of our proposals are:

1. Biodiverse oak woods and shoreline will be preserved, allowing wildlife and people to reconnect with loch margins.

2. The old road would continue to carry traffic during the construction period (saving time and money) and afterwards would be available as a delightful walking and cycling route (saving more time and money as no cycle way would need to be built).

3. The old road would continue to be available for access to property and for occasional use as a diversion when the new road required to be closed

4. The Three Lochs Way Great Walking Trail could be linked to the West Highland Way at Inverarnan, facilitating a long wished for Round Loch Lomond walking route.

5. Fewer engineering problems accommodating existing buildings and infrastructure.

6. Tarbet and Ardlui would be by-passed by heavy traffic as would a number of isolated dwellings along the route, improving quality of life for residents and alleviating road safety issues at Arrochar Primary School.

7. The higher, straighter route will be faster and safer than any loch side route could ever be.

8. Freeing up of land for parking in the congested Tarbet Bay area would alleviate visitor management pressures there.

9. The new road would afford stunning views of Loch Lomond.

10. Native woodland plantings along the new road will improve impoverished biodiversity.

John Urquhart is Convevener, Helensburgh and District Access Trust