WE have to talk about the weather. I mean that in its literal sense: since the dawn of time, homo sapiens has felt compelled to discuss the elements. There’s barely a day goes by for most of us when the topic is not mentioned; it’s the handiest of icebreakers at shop counters and in bus stop queues.

Of course, in newspapers, we have to report it, not just chatter about it; we are here to provide information, after all.

As Oliver Hardy famously said in Way Out West, a lot of weather we’ve been having lately. We have had Storm Arwen, closely followed by Storm Barra.The former caused great misery and hardship, the latter less so, but both were out of the ordinary events. In reporting on them, it is natural for newspaper people to want to produce material that grabs the attention, but we ought to be wary of hyperbole.

Reader Brian Watt emailed on Tuesday to say: “I’ve noticed before the tendency to have dramatic captions when it comes to our weather. In today’s edition, there is an article about the recent storms and a photo of traffic on the A9. The photo shows clear roads that have been gritted and perhaps an inch of snow at the kerbside. The traffic looks like it’s probably doing 40 mph-plus yet the caption reads ‘Drivers struggle through the snow on the A9…’. Perhaps more apt would be “Vehicles driving along the A9 in snowy conditions.” In our defence, in the picture in question there is a smattering of snow visible on the carriageways. Motorists may not have struggled, but they were certainly having to exercise caution.

Our report on Wednesday was headlined “Scotland battles Storm Barra as wind and snow bring travel chaos”. In the text we read: “Snow had slowed down traffic [on the] M74 and M8, and Network Rail Scotland said a fallen tree had blocked tracks on the West Coast Mainline, north of Lockerbie, and damaged overhead lines. And Scotrail has also cancelled services and warned passengers of delays after the operator was forced to slow down trains because of the weather.”

Okay, but the Oxford Dictionary defines “chaos” as “a state of complete confusion and lack of order”. Perhaps we were stretching it a little? Nevertheless, we should bear in mind that our headlines need to be impactful to serve their purpose; “wind and snow bring travel disruption” would barely cut the mustard.

However, if we describe Barra as having caused chaos, where do we go when the term readily applies? In our “From our archives” feature on Thursday, we find that on December 9, 2011, The Herald reported: “Hundreds of schools were closed, roads were blocked and trains and flights were in disarray as hurricane-strength winds of up to 165mph battered Scotland in the worst storms for two decades ... hundreds of roads and every major bridge was closed.”

Now, what’s one step up from chaos?