THERE’S a lively awards speech by the actor Reese Witherspoon in which she talks about how she’s trained her daughter to spot that most egregious of movie moments, when the female character turns to her male counterpart and bleats: “But what are we going to do now?”

This, she counters, never happens in real life.

What do we say to little children?

If they are lost or scared, find a woman. If something urgent needs dealt with, ask a woman.

We, women, are not inclined to sit passively back. We get stuff done.

And crikey, isn’t there such a lot to be done?

This year marks 30 years since the founding of the international event 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, set up by – prizes for the first correct guess – a group of activist women.

The campaign begins on November 25 each year, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and finishes today, December 10, Human Rights Day.

Sitting appropriately in the midst of this is International Volunteer Day on December 5.

I say appropriately because all the volunteer work carried out by women to counter the negative toll of men on our lives is not acknowledged nearly often enough. From formal volunteering to the unpaid labour involved in being a woman pushing back against the effects of the patriarchy or of male violence, it’s a significant additional burden not carried by men.

When we turn and ask, “What are we going to do now?”, it is towards one another, in response to the actions of men.

Scotland’s oldest women’s aid organisation, Glasgow Women’s Aid, was born of a group of women looking to provide a haven for other women suffering at the hands of men.

Founded in the 1970s in a council flat in the Gorbals, it has flourished thanks to women coming together to work, volunteer, fundraise and offer support for one another.

The network has also flourished across Scotland to nearly 40 women’s aid groups, all propelled by the same desire of women asking other women: “What can we do?”

Think of the networks of women’s charities, and the many, many passionate women who are occupied with tackling male violence and fighting for women’s equality, whether through lobbying or front line services.

Now, of course, there are finally male-focused campaign groups doing the legwork.

White Ribbon Scotland and White Ribbon UK undertake important work, as do smaller groups such as The Feminist Men Project or What Can I Do?, which are run by both men and women.

So, yes, some men.

But miles to go before there is anything like equality between the labour of men and of women.

Five years ago, some kick-ass Scottish women journalists decided to set up Women in Journalism Scotland to counter gender imbalance in the media here, to offer training and support for women journalists and mentorships for young women journalists in the early stages of their careers.

There was inequality in the industry and women in the media turned to each other and asked: “What are we going to do now?”

Our male colleagues roll out of bed and go to work in the morning, not a second thought given to how they might have to fight for their rights in the workplace.

Yet there’s the women, finishing a shift and then heading to committee meetings or training or events.

The issue of violence against women has been horrifically highlighted this year due to the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa and, closer to home, the death of Amber Gibson, the 16-year-old girl whose teenage brother has been charged with her sexual assault and murder.

Their deaths were appalling, and yet part of a persistent pattern of violence against women and girls.

In the UK, on average, a woman is murdered by a man every three days, a fact that remains relentlessly unchanged over the past decade.

In response to the deaths of Sarah and Sabina, women across the country again asked: “What do we do now?”

The answer was to take to the streets, once again, in fury and protest against a political and social system that constantly fails women, and fails to eliminate gender-based violence.

It’s a system also ready to blame victims.

Women are held responsible for what men do to them while also taking responsibility for resolving the aftermath.

Women have taken to the streets in their masses countless times, but how often will women have to march before the epidemic of violence ends?

Women, also, are expected to lift the burden of others, too.

No matter what side of the divide you’re on, it’s not controversial to say that women have been tasked with fighting alongside for the rights of trans and gender non-conforming brethren.

Rather than concerted pressure for men to be open and supportive of trans people, it is women’s groups who have moved to make changes and welcome everyone in.

I wonder about the men on social media who spend a lot of time chiding and chastising and shouting at women to be more inclusive, to step up, speak out, do more.

Do they ever stop to think about the additional pressures they’re placing on women? If they do realise, do they care? It certainly seems not.

The additional labour of being a woman resolving the problems created by patriarchal structures is endlessly frustrating.

All that energy, all that output and creativity and work that could be directed elsewhere, if it wasn’t required for mopping up the mess.

When you’re among it, though, the determination of a group of women is a glorious thing. A vibrant, energising experience.

Thank you to all the women who labour for our rights.

And it is long past time that men turn to one another in consistent numbers and ask themselves and each other: “What must we do now?”