Could it be that in the wake of the pandemic people are less inclined to define themselves through their job? It’s a theory that’s been put forward by Anthony Kloz, the US business school professor who coined the term “great resignation” for what many believe will be a flood of staff departures in the coming months.

With so many people re-assessing what’s fundamentally important to them, making any assumptions about employee loyalty is a risky and unpredictable business. Recent research found that UK firms are significantly overestimating staff fealty in the post-pandemic world.

The survey found nearly two-thirds of senior leaders believed staff were more loyal as a result of how their organization dealt with the pandemic. However, just 45 per cent of employees agreed and consequently felt increased allegiance.

Furthermore, 23% of employees said they felt less corporate loyalty as a direct result of pandemic management. A further 32% reported no change in attitude either way.

Looking ahead, 42% of senior managers predicted that trust would increase during the next 12 months, while just 28% of employees agreed. More than a third of employees, 38%, expect trust to decrease.

Differences of opinion also emerged over what will be the biggest business challenges going forward.

Senior managers were most likely to cite the need to keep staff happy, with 14.5% listing this among their top three challenges. This was followed by increasing staff turnover (12.7%) and keeping those working from home involved in the organisation (11.2%).

Among employees, involving those who work from home was the top concern at 13%, followed by keeping staff happy (12.5%) and protecting health and safety (11.6%).

Despite variations on specific points on concern, it seems clear that organisations are in danger of a severe drain on talent if employees – particularly remote workers – feel they are being treated unfairly.

There are simple steps that can improve inclusivity, such as ensuring that all employees are informed of job and training opportunities. It should also be standard policy to invite home-based colleagues to attend meetings in the office, either in person or via online platforms.

With employee power skyrocketing, retaining staff has arguably overtaken recruitment in the hierarchy of priorities. Companies successfully riding out the great resignation will be those willing to rethink the old ways of employee engagement.

