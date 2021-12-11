SCOTTISH businesses have been measured and pragmatic in their response to the series of lockdowns with which they have been faced since the start of the pandemic.

Some have not been able to absorb the pressures of Covid 19 and Brexit and have gone to the wall, often leaving former employees and business owners without any immediate means of putting bread on the table.

While the restrictions were set by the Scottish Government north of the Border, many Scottish firms operate across the UK and of course the current half-overarching role of Westminster gives some weight to the position of Prime Minister.

So dutiful closures across industries have taken place but it is the case some lost their jobs and some firms never reopened.

There is now an investigation into Christmas parties – or gatherings where refreshments were imbibed, games played and presents handed out – that are alleged to have been held by UK Government staff last year.

On Friday December 18, as Downing Street was said to have thrown a party, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was preparing a hard-hitting speech that would go out next day, the Saturday before Christmas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation. Pictures: Getty Images/PA.

“It is probably the most serious – and potentially dangerous – juncture we have faced since March,” she said then, and also outlined that evidence was growing over the need to respond to the emergent variant as at that stage London’s cases were “running out of control”.

Probably not the last to go under the Boris bus, adviser Allegra Stratton apologised to all “who have lost loved ones, who endured intolerable loneliness and who struggled with your businesses” as she quit over her role in the widening fiasco.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and the First Minister both said Boris Johnson should resign, that he has lost the trust of the people who pay his wages.

Possibly also that of donors such as those who might offer money to pay for the decoration of his home.

Businesses are braced for more difficulty ahead with Omicron threatening a new “tsunami” of cases, according to the First Minister, and will of course again do the right thing. Given what we know so far, whether the Prime Minister will do the right thing is questionable.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, encapsulates the incongruity in his tweet: “So Plan B is work from home but party at work? I see.”

Omicron is looming like the ghost of Christmas future for a key Scottish industry, says deputy business editor Scott Wright in his column this business week.

Trade body UKHospitality revealed that anecdotal evidence it has gathered within the industry shows that many festive bookings have been cancelled in “direct response to Omicron’s emergence”.

Also this week, after minority stakeholder Shell said it was pulling out of the Cambo oil project, majority stakeholder Siccar Point Energy has said it has paused the project.

The GMB union said the potential outcome amounts to a “surrender of the national interest” and will lead to more imported oil.

Halting Cambo will not help cut emissions, argues business correspondent Mark Williamson.

Cumbernauld-based Irn-Bru maker AG Barr this week unveiled acquisition news with an agreement to take over porridge and oat milk maker MOMA Foods based out of London.

From the Office for National Stastics: