THEY are simple little bricks that have opened up a world of creativity for generations of children, but as it approaches its 90th birthday, it seems Lego is the latest investment go-to.

People are investing in Lego?

A new study says it can be a more savvy investment than art, gold and even financial securities.

Really?

It might be time to rummage around your loft. According to the research from Russia's Higher School of Economics University (HSE), the secondary market for old Lego sets has surged by 11 per cent annually, which it says is indeed a more rapid rate than stocks, bonds, bullion, stamps and wine.

How do they know this?

The team analysed the prices of 2,322 sets, ranging from 1987 to 2015, and found that the secondary market prices for some could go through the roof.

Which sets?

That’s the question. Prices of ‘thematic’ sets, dedicated to iconic buildings or movies, tend to experience the highest growth on the secondary market. The most expensive ones include Star Wars' Millennium Falcon, Death Star II, and Imperial Star Destroyer sets, plus models of the Cafe on the Corner and Taj Mahal buildings.

How much are we looking at?

Cafe Corner was a 2,056 piece ‘Advanced Models exclusive set’ released in 2007 and retired in 2009. The current value for a new and sealed Cafe Corner - which cost £89.09 originally - is estimated at £2,370. Dobrynskay’s paper also mentions Lego minifigure Mr Gold, released in 2013 for $2.99. It’s considered highly desirable and can go for around $2,000 today.

Some grow faster than others?

The value of small and very big sets tend to rise faster than prices of medium-sized sets, which researchers believe is because small sets contain unique parts, while big sets are made in lower quantities and are both more attractive to adults and investors.

Nostalgia plays a part?

Nostalgia has surged during the pandemic and it also plays a key role in the Lego market. HSE University's Victoria Dobrynskaya said: “Investors in Lego generate high returns from reselling unpacked sets, particularly rare ones, which were produced in limited editions or a long time ago. Sets produced 20-30 years ago make Lego fans nostalgic and prices for them go through the roof. But despite the high profitability of Lego sets on the secondary market in general, not all sets are equally successful, and one must be a real Lego fan to sort out the market nuances and see the investment potential in a particular set."

Lego is nearly 90?

It was founded in 1932 in Denmark by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, with “LEGO” an abbreviation of the two Danish words “leg godt”, meaning to “play well”. Lego still say this is “our name and it's our ideal”. The company has passed from father to son through the years and is now owned by Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, a grandchild of Ole.