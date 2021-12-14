By Iain Gulland

FOR a second year running in Scotland, this Christmas and New Year we’re necessarily adapting our way of life to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. While we’ve more freedoms this year, one of the most important things we can all do when we’re out and about is to wear a face covering. Though they remain ubiquitous, they don’t have to cost us the earth.

Recent waste data statistics, released by Sepa, indicated increased levels of PPE-related waste in Scotland in 2020 – such as plastic gloves or aprons. Much of this is unavoidable during a pandemic, of course, but, when it comes to face coverings, we can make a positive choice to avoid single-use where possible – preventing litter, unnecessary waste, and resource use.

Our polling suggests more than a third (37 per cent) of Scots use a single-use face covering. These cannot be recycled, leaving them nowhere to go but the general waste bin. We found that a single person using one disposable mask every day for a month would create 875 tonnes of unrecyclable plastic waste – the same weight as Glasgow’s Titan Crane.

These masks don’t always make it to where they need to be. Across Scotland, it was discovered that two face masks are found littered per kilometre, and one-third of litter on surveyed Scottish beaches was Covid-related. We must protect our breath-taking landscapes by mitigating this waste.

Often, people mistakenly believe they can be recycled and put them in household plastic bins – causing an additional headache for our council waste teams.

The festive season presents us with an opportunity to make a choice. We can choose to reuse.

That’s why we’ve brought back our successful Face It: Reuse Beats Single Use campaign, to persuade Scots to choose a reusable face covering. Making the switch should save you £180 a year, while showing goodwill to our planet and communities.

Of course, sometimes a disposable face covering is the only option, to which I implore anyone using a single-use face mask to dispose of it responsibly in the bin. But, for the majority of us, most of the time, we can choose the more economical and environmentally-friendly option to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

We have become accustomed to a throwaway society, fuelled by our current mode of consumption. If we want to truly end our contribution to the climate crisis, we need to rethink how we manufacture, use, and throw away products in Scotland – face masks included.

The average Scot uses 18.4 tonnes of materials every year when the sustainable amount that still allows a high-quality life is only eight tonnes.

We can all play our part in reducing our waste. Simply by shopping smarter and investing in a good quality reusable face covering for daily use, we can be safe and sustainable this Christmas.

This way, we can enjoy going out and meeting loved ones knowing we’re doing our best to protect each other and the environment. Find out more at https://wasteless.zerowastescotland.org.uk/facecoverings

Iain Gulland is Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland