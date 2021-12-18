JINGO RING

AS with many descriptions of children’s games in the Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL), this children’s singing game is well defined. Sadly, in our high-tech times, these street games seem to be a thing of the past.

DSL’s earliest example comes from Whistle-Binkie (Glasgow, 1835): “And hand in hand they jink about, Like weans at jingo-ring". In 1847 it appeared in Edinburgh in Robert Chambers’ Popular Rhymes: “Here we go the jingo-ring, About the merry-ma-tanzie". By my time it had become: “Here we go round the jingo-ring, With a hop and a merry-ma-tanzie". Quite what this means is not quite clear, but the action is fully described in DSL in the entry for Merry.

In 1997, the pupils at Meigle Primary School in Perthshire published a book of their poems, which included The Moosie an’ the Poosie: “said the moosie tae the poosie, let me in your wee, sma’ hoosie, we will play, and we will sing, and we will dance the Jingo Ring”.

The actions of striking jute workers is recorded by the Elphinstone Institute in their newsletter of 2001: “The photo … depicts Dundee jute strikers playing ‘jingo-ring’, a popular children’s game at the turn of the century. In Dundee, the jingo-ring was also a popular strike custom that contributed to the distinctly carnivalesque nature of jute strikes”.

In more modern times the term is recorded as part of the activities during the annual picnic at Comrie where, “games were played throughout the day, including tug-of-war, Jingo-ring and wee spy”. (Strathearn Herald June 2007)

Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel, Dictionaries of the Scots Language https://dsl.ac.uk.