By Mark Sterritt

WITH COP26 finished, it is perhaps clearer than ever that whatever walk of life you come from and however you make your living, it is incumbent on us all to take action against climate change. Whether it is simple changes, such as cutting your energy consumption or making more sustainable lifestyle choices, everyone can make a difference.

The same is undoubtedly true for businesses – whatever their size – as our recent report on smaller businesses and the transition to net zero highlighed. It found that smaller companies, those with up to 249 employees, account for an estimated half of UK business-driven greenhouse gas emissions – roughly the same as their larger counterparts.

Yet, more than three-quarters (76%) of smaller businesses surveyed as part of the report are yet to implement a comprehensive decarbonisation strategy, and just 3% said they have measured their carbon footprint in the past five years and subsequently set a target to reduce their emissions.

In fact, smaller companies account for around one-third (29-36%) of all the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, underlining the large potential contribution that they can make towards delivering national net zero ambitions.

Their role in the fight against climate change should not be underestimated and it is particularly important in Scotland. According to official statistics, in 2021 there were 342,045 private sector enterprises – of which around 341,700 were small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing roughly 1.1 million jobs.

Our report suggests that awareness about the steps that could be made to tackle climate change is mixed among smaller businesses and demonstrates the need to raise awareness, plug the knowledge gap, and help facilitate change.

More than half (57%) of smaller businesses have heard a lot, or a fair amount, about the UK Government’s commitment to reaching ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050, and the implications of climate change for their companies (56%). However, more than half (53%) also indicated they are not yet ready to prioritise decarbonisation in their businesses.

There is also limited proactivity to improve their knowledge and capabilities, with more than half (56%) surveyed saying they have taken no actions to change this. Just over half, 52%, of smaller businesses fall within what we call "carbon complacent" and "carbon exposed" segments, meaning they are reactive or disengaged in their attitudes towards cutting emissions.

At least part of the explanation for this is the real and perceived barriers to taking action, of which smaller businesses identified more than 20. There were some common themes: more than one-third (35%) said costs were a barrier to reducing carbon emissions, while 32% highlighted feasibility – for example, lack of control due to tenancy agreements.

Smaller businesses are incredibly important to Scotland’s economy – they will be equally as influential in its efforts to reach net zero by 2045, five years earlier than the UK. Action to mitigate the impacts of climate change is at a tipping point and it is crucial for smaller business owners to feel empowered, informed, and supported in taking the relevant steps towards decarbonisation – a key part of our new mission at the British Business Bank.

Mark Sterritt is UK Network Director, Scotland at the British Business Bank