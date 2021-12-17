IT was the standout ‘Where were you when…’ moment of the 20th century that shook the world, with the surrounding intrigue enduring through the generations. Now, a raft of secret JFK assassination files have been made public for the first time - but not all.

How many files have been released?

More than 1,500 previously classified JFK assassination files have been made public after a series of delays - that were put down to the pandemic - with the papers including documents relating to Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated JFK on November 22, 1963, and was shot two days later on live TV by nightclub owner Jack Ruby.

So what do the documents say?

Some relate to Oswald's contact with a KGB agent just two months prior to the shooting and also include details of anonymous telephone calls to the US embassy in Canberra, Australia, a year before the shooting, where the caller said ‘Iron Curtain countries’ were planning to kill President Kennedy. It was dismissed as a crank call at the time. Another call, made two days after the shooting, claiming the Russians were behind it.

That’s a lot of information?

And there’s more… some files document interviews with communist activists in Mexico, who Oswald met with, and reveals how he tried to renounce his US citizenship to become Russian four years prior to the assassination.

And not all have been released?

Far from all - more than 10,000 document remain either partially redacted or withheld entirely. Some are still being examined for further review by the National Security Agency until next December.

Some don’t relate to JFK?

Previously sealed files on Operation Mongoose feature in the tranche, detailing the CIA’s effort to destabilise the Cuban government and oust Fidel Castro from power, in the wake of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in April 1961.

This is not what was supposed to happen?

According to the “President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992”, all Government files concerning the assassination were to be “preserved for historical and governmental purposes” and “should be eventually disclosed to enable the public to become fully informed about the history surrounding the assassination”.

What do the Kennedy family say?

JFK’s nephew, Robert F Kennedy Jr, said previously: “It’s an outrage. It’s an outrage against American democracy. We’re not supposed to have secret governments within the government. How the hell is it 58 years later, and what in the world could justify not releasing these documents?”

What had historians expected?

Although interest in the files is high, historians and experts do not believe the files - or those not yet published - necessarily contain any bombshell revelations, but the enduring secrecy is serving to arouse suspicion.

It comes as…?

RFK's daughter, Kerry Kennedy, 62 - JFK's niece - has urged Califonian Governor, Gavin Newsom, not to give parole to her own father's killer, Sirhan Sirhan, with RFK's widow, Ethel, also opposing such a move in a written statement. Kerry - whose father was assassinated at the Ambassador Hotel in LA in 1968 - said in an open letter that: "Sirhan should not be paroled" adding that "Sirhan still cannot acknowledge, apologise or try to atone for what he has done."