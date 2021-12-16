THE race to give the Scottish population their booster vaccination was significantly increased at the weekend in a bid to protect the public against the new coronavirus variant.

The Scottish Government announced at the weekend that the online portal to book an appointment would open to 30-39 year-olds on Monday, while 18-29-year-olds were able to book their booster from yesterday (Wednesday).

The aim is to give as many over 18s as possible a third dose by December 31 due to the speed of the Omicron variant spreading.

But since December 13, just how many people have been vaccinated?

Across Scotland, a total of 159,272 people aged over 12 were given their booster jab across the three days.

Altogether 2,309,288 people aged 18 and over have had a third dose in the most recent data up to December 15 - 50.2 per cent of the population.

Health minister Humza Yousaf tweeted on Wednesday: "Scotland becomes the first nation in UK to administer the Booster vaccination to more than 50% of adults (18+) population! Thanks to the brilliant team involved in our vaccination programme."

In the days before the ambitious booster scheme was announced, figures were much lower. A total of 38,343 vaccinations were given on December 12, 46,144 on December 11 and 36,014 on December 10.

The stats across Scotland are looking good, but how has your area faired? The Herald has put together a map showing the number of people vaccinated over the three days.

The Covid booster jab roll out will take priority over the flu vaccine programme in the coming weeks to allow more booster appointments to be made.

The requirement to wait in a vaccine centre for 15-minutes after receiving the jab will also be dropped, in accordance with advice from the UK chief medical officers.

This will help to speed up vaccination times and enable more appointments, according to the first minister.

Health boards are working to offer additional drop in capacity within local centres, and additional venues for vaccination are also being identified, with mass vaccination centres considered where appropriate.

You can book your booster here.