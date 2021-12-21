Bricking it

THE Diary recalls when philosophy was a serene and contemplative discipline. Those who studied the subject in our august academic institutions tended to disengage themselves from the angst and anger of the modern world, preferring to huddle cosily within the environs of Plato’s Cave, scratching their chins in a most sedate manner.

No longer.

For we learn of an online philosophy workshop, nominally taking place in Glasgow University this coming March, where there is a call for papers on the subject of "Rainy fascism island: what the hell is going on in the UK right now?"

Which sounds as sedate as a brick hefted through a shop window.

It is, of course, a philosophical brick. Nevertheless we’re still not sure Wittgenstein would approve.

Crimbo calling

PERSONABLE reader Gordon Casely wonders how he should forward his Christmas greetings to our column.

“Surely it is ‘Hark The Herald Diary,’” he concludes.

Just desserts

“THIS year I plan on becoming a Christmas pudding,” reveals reader Virginia Murray. “Small, round, drenched in alcohol and disliked by most people.”

Family matters

WE occasionally attempt to understand the majestic mind of our nation’s glorious leader by taking a sneaky peak at the books on Nicola Sturgeon’s night stand. One of the novels she perused this year was O Caledonia by Elspeth Barker, which is about a stolid, stubborn young woman trapped within the suffocating confines of an eccentric Scottish family.

Could the reading of this book be a cry for help from an embattled First Minister who has perhaps been chained to her political family for too long a time?

Perish the thought.

For it is surely impossible to become bored, frustrated or exhausted by a party so commendably flawless as the SNP.

Oneupmanship

A WHILE back reader Jake Morgan was forced to endure a lecture from his accountancy firm boss, who pompously parroted the tiresome cliché to a room of office workers that: “There is no ‘I’ in team.”

The chap sitting next to Jake whispered to him with a wink: “Mibbe there’s no ‘I’ in team. But there’s five of ‘em in individual brilliance.”

Food for thought

AN elderly lady was overheard exchanging polite chit-chat with the driver as she got on a Whitecraigs bus. “It’s a lovely crisp morning,” said the woman.

“Aye,” agreed the driver, perhaps not quite understanding. “I’ve had two packs already.”

Mindful

THOUGHTFUL reader Mal Burns says: “I read somewhere that we only use 25% of our brains. I wonder what the other half is for?”

