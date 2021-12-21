IT'S incredible the amount of mass stupidity one can cope with, until that final, tiny thing that pushes you over the edge into spit lipped, raging frustration.

"Reach out," is mine. What happened to poor old, plain old "contact"? I will contact them. I will reach out to them.

Mmm hmm, I too will reach out and... well, it's the season of good will and cheer so let's not finish that sentence.

Someone came at me with the gross Americanism "beat out" in an email the other day, meaning "to defeat". Why do Americans say "beat out"? In other regards, the language is simplified - pavement becomes sidewalk, chemist becomes drugstore.

And yet they love an unnecessary telegram where one word is perfectly fine.

Christmas was described to me the other day as the time of year for "reaching out". It's also the time of year when there are varying reports of the demise of the main vessel of festive communication.

The death of the Christmas card has been greatly exaggerated each year since about 2010 and here we are, still scribing away. Last year, in fact, the Christmas card received a resurgence as lockdown, apparently, gave people more time to spend on writing and even making their own cards.

Prior to 2020's renewed focus on festive cards, the number people were sending to friends and colleagues and loved ones was in decline.

People, in the pre-covid era, had less time to sit and write out their lists of naughty and nice. Cards were becoming less fashionable among younger people.

Though, conversely, older Millennials are fast becoming the biggest senders of Christmas cards. Nice to know we're good for something, at last.

Living so much of our lives on social media has made younger people desperate for a tangible, IRL connection - and isn't a hand written card the perfect antidote? We are, data suggests, big fans of quirky items and cards, incredibly, are now seen as such. A cute throwback to bygone times.

Environmental concerns are also given as reason to cut back on Christmas cards. All that landfill cardboard. There are, though, recyclable options and, a new thing I discovered this year, biodegradable cards impregnated with seeds so you can plant them once Christmas is done.

This isn't something I worry greatly about as I keep mine as memorabilia. One day the floor will collapse under the groaning weigh of physical memory and how sentimental will I feel then, eh?

Postage costs are another barrier. First class is now 85p and second class 66p. Take it from someone who just posted 55 Christmas cards: it all adds up. There was a campaign a while back to introduce lower priced stamps for charity cards, as in the Netherlands. Someone needs to get back on that crusade. Not me, I'm too busy writing the cards.

Among the many Naughty List reasons for opting out of Christmas cards, you can sod right off with "I'm giving a charitable donation instead". Give a charitable donation and send Christmas cards, you tight gits.

There's nothing wrong with refusing to send cards - but just be honest about it. Make a stand. Don't hide behind charities.

For me, the beauty of Christmas cards is multi-faceted. It is sweet, after a year of not seeing people you like as often as you like, to say hello with a card. An envelope of good thoughts and connection, if I may be so sappy.

What is particularly satisfying about writing Christmas cards is the way they track life's milestones. I notice each year how, instead of flat positions, I'm writing more and more house numbers as friends move from bachelorette pads (an Americanism, you hypocrite) to family homes.

Each year the lists branch outwards and single friends become couples and then children come along. I love adding a new name to a long sent card recipient. Pets, by the way, are included.

It is joyful to sit for a few hours and be reminded of the successes and joys of the people I adore.

Let's be clear: this is a labour of love. I hate the physical act of writing Christmas cards. I'm extremely lazy with the attention span of... sorry, what was I doing? (See, even my jokes are lazy)

One friend keep a spreadsheet of who she's writing to and updates it each year but I prefer a hand written list that I can score off, card by card.

Oh, the sweet satisfaction of scoring off each name until that final, glorious moment when the list is vanquished.

Sliding them into the post box slot is the finest moment of the season, and then comes the real chance to reflect on the changing of the seasons and the changing of our lives.