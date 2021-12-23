By Bishop Hugh Gilbert

CHRISTMAS is upon us with its multiple summons. The best of them surely to do with family bonds, with reaching out to the lonely and, for Christians, with marking the advent of Christ.

Does Christmas have anything substantial to offer?

The world of now feels dark, and I am not speaking of winter in the north. There’s a pandemic refusing to lie down and die. There are wars and rumours of wars, even at the eastern end of our own continent. There is rising violence, a surplus of social problems, an economic situation that discourages optimism. The climate is in crisis and the tragic predicaments of migrants and refugees surface repeatedly. We need not be seers to have a sense as well of ominous under-currents. The very proposal of assisted suicide suggests an atomising society that has lost a further horizon. Why, at the other end of life, are so many reluctant to engender new life? It can’t be by chance that that when contemporary literature imagines the future, it is almost always in dark, dystopian terms.

I am not trying to play Jeremiah or echo headlines or deny the daily goodness that keeps us buoyant. I am simply naming some obvious symptoms of malaise. And if we cannot say that we are in a happy place, perhaps this Christmas might be an occasion to mention the word and raise the question of joy. Is there perhaps a hint in it being angels – beings from elsewhere – who proclaim to the shepherds the famous “tidings of great joy”? Might this imply that access to joy is had by egress from self? Were any of us to write an autobiography, what title might we give it? Would we be able, like CS Lewis, to choose “surprised by joy”? With Wordsworth’s phrase itself suggesting joy as something that comes from outside and breaks the closed open.

The season of Advent does its best to re-whet our dulled appetite for joy. It points, with the Hebrew prophets, to something beyond mere enjoyment or pleasure. “We live in a world of joyless pleasures”, wrote Erich Fromm many years ago. Meringues may delight the palate; they don’t fill the stomach. It is suggestive again that the two contrasting groups of souls who go to Bethlehem, the Jewish shepherds and the Gentile astronomers, do precisely that: they make a journey. They leave one situation to be surprised by another. They discover a joy outside themselves.

The great question to our world is whether there can be a horizon beyond it, and that horizon even be one of joy. The proposal of Christmas is that there is. Joy can spring from positive productive activity, from respectful, empathetic relationships; the joy of being with those we love. And ultimately in knowing that we are loved: certainly, objectively, unwaveringly, irrevocably. Strange and surprising, is it not, that one birth, one baby, one mother and child could carry and convey all that?

Bishop Hugh Gilbert is President, Bishops’ Conference of Scotland