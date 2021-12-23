YOU are going to think this is quite simply ‘crackers’, but despite all of the hardships of the pandemic and the chaos of keeping up with ever-changing rules, some people splash out thousands - and even millions - of pounds on Christmas crackers.

That’s crackers!

Indeed, that’s not an unreasonable position to take, but it’s all relative and if you have cash to splash, there are crackers on sale that will allow you to do so.

How much?

Back in 2014, luxury goods retailer VeryFirstTo sold a box of crackers for £4 million, with gifts including the keys for an Aston Martin and a yacht, as well as a Cartier necklace and rose gold watch.

What about now?

A set of six "Regal Crackers" from Fortnum & Mason sell for £5,000 at the moment, with the upmarket London department store saying they come in one of their signature hampers and are simply "bursting with yuletide joy”. If you want to wait for a surprise upon opening, don’t read the next sentence - they contain two redeemable vouchers each for the store’s varying luxurious hampers.

What else?

Harrods are offering a bargain, with their set of six luxury Christmas crackers down from £949.99 to £475, saying each one "is a work of carefully crafted art, from the treats within to the beautifully decorated exterior.” The crackers contain items such as a Smythson of Bond St luggage tag, a Chopard wallet and an Aspinal of London scarf.

Meanwhile?

A set of six "woodland Christmas crackers" costs £250 at Aspinal, offering “a satisfying bang”, after which “your guests will enjoy an assortment of dazzling Aspinal keyrings featuring your favourite woodland characters, before filling the room with merriment as witty one-liners are shared”.

They are a historic feature of Yuletide?

London confectioner Tom Smith is said to have invented crackers, having been inspired - legend has it - by the crackle after throwing a log on the fire. Having already introduced London to the French bonbon in 1847 - a sugar almond wrapped in paper with a twist at either end, he added a “love motto”, enlarged the packaging and replaced the bonbon with a gift, before adding the 'crack' in 1860.

The hat came when?

In the 1880s, his sons took over the business after his death and introduced the paper hats to their father's famous creation, as they toured the world sourcing novelties to add into the crackers.

It’s a British thing?

They are a British tradition enjoyed across the Commonwealth and there is a growing interest in vintage crackers.

Really?

Boxes of vintage crackers - including Tom Smith’s offerings that are said to have never been opened - can sell for hundreds of pounds online, while there is also interest in quirky crackers, such as Thunderbirds sets and even boxes of “Bob Holness Blockbuster Christmas crackers.”

The joke’s on…

The original “love mottos” were replaced by jokes and a recent poll voted the following the best Christmas cracker joke for 2021: "Why are people cutting back on Brussels sprouts this Christmas? The cost of gas is too high." Apologies.