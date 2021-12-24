THEY were thee highlight of Christmas viewing 40 to 50 years ago, drawing record audiences and the creme de la creme of celebrity guest stars. Now Morecambe and Wise are returning to the BBC this Christmas in a “lost” episode.

The comedy duo’s Christmas shows were a big, big deal?

The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show on BBC back in 1977 scored one of the highest ever audiences in British television history - and became the most watched comedy programme in British TV history - with up to an estimated 28 million tuning in to see the iconic pair, as well as guests, Poldark actress Angharad Rees, Elton John and Penelope Keith.

How many were there?

The Christmas shows - which were extended versions of their traditional comedy shows - began in 1969, with eight being made in all; some of which feature some of the pair's most memorable sketches.

So what is airing this Christmas?

On Christmas Day, at 7.45pm, BBC Two will air a complete episode of The Morecambe and Wise Show that had been considered lost for more than 50 years.

So it’s not a Christmas show as such?

No, it was the autumn 1970 special that has not been seen in its entirety on British TV since it was first broadcast on October 8, 1970, marking the duo’s move from BBC Two to BBC One. The BBC explains: "As a Christmas treat for comedy fans, this is a complete episode of The Morecambe And Wise Show, that had been considered 'lost' for over 50 years.”

How was it “found”?

Eric's son Gary discovered the show in an unmarked film can in 2020, with the BBC saying “it has been lovingly restored and can be enjoyed in full for the first time since being first broadcast”. Made in colour, it was discovered on black and white film and the BBC has since restored the colour. Highlights aired in an ITV special in the summer, but the full show will now be screened, originally watched by 14 million, featuring traditional sketches and music from Paul Anka.

And…?

Just before it airs, BBC Two will also show the pair’s Christmas show from 1971, which includes some of their most iconic sketches, including Shirley Bassey singing Smoke Gets In Your Eyes with the comics as stage hands causing everything to go wrong and famed conductor Andre Previn directing musical novice Eric Morecambe on the piano, or trying to.

The laughs keep on coming…

Although both comics are no longer with us - Eric died in 1984 and Ernie five years later - their influence endures. Clips of the pair together are frequently posted and shared online, garnering thousands of views. The Morecambe & Wise Archive Twitter page is even holding an “Eric and Ern Advent Calendar” this year, posting sketches and clips of the pair each day till Christmas.