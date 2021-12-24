THE NUMBER of domestic abuse-related crimes recorded by police dropped across Scotland in 2020/21 compared to the previous year, according to Scottish Government data.

Offences recorded by the police under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act decreased by 2 per cent from 1681 to 1641.

But while statistics for Scotland may paint a slightly more positive picture, some areas of the country saw exponential rises with 13 of Scotland's 32 local authorities recording increases.

West Lothian was at the top of the list rising by 160% compared to 2019/20 - from 20 to 52 offences.

With Stirling behind with a rise of 118% - from 17 to 37.

The Orkney Islands saw the biggest decrease in the country by 75% from 4 cases to 1. In front of Clackmananshire from 21 to 10 - 52%.

Take a look at the stats for your area below.

Domestic abuse recorded as a whole by police had shown it had risen for the fifth consecutive year to another record high in November.

This included common assault and breach of the peace offences.

Support for victims of domestic abuse:

Scotland's Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline

0800 027 1234 (24 hour service)

Provides confidential information and support to anyone affected by forced marriage or domestic abuse.

Victim Support Scotland

Phone: 0800 160 1985 (Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm)

Provides information and support for victims and witnesses of crime.

Scottish Women's Aid

Phone: 0131 226 6606

Provides advice, support and safe accommodation for women (and their children) who have been abused by their partner or ex-partner. They can recommend local groups.

Rape Crisis Scotland

Phone: National Helpline on 08088 01 03 02 (6pm to midnight, 7 days a week)

Provides a rape crisis helpline and email support for anyone affected by sexual violence. They can also put you in touch with local rape crisis centres or other services for ongoing support.

Cedar Network (for children and young people)

The Cedar website also has contact details for all Cedar projects in Scotland, so you can find the phone number for your local Cedar project.

Shakti Women's Aid

Phone: 0131 475 2399

Help for black minority ethnic (BME) women, children and young people who are experiencing, or who have experienced, domestic abuse.

Hemat Gryffe Women's Aid

Phone: 0141 353 0859

Provides advice, support and safe temporary refuge accommodation for Asian, black and minority ethnic women and young people who are experiencing, or who have experienced, domestic abuse.

National LGBT Domestic Abuse Helpline

Phone: 0300 999 5428 or 0800 999 5428

Provides help and support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people who are experiencing, or who have experienced, domestic abuse.

Scottish Women's Rights Centre

Helpline for across Scotland: 08088 010 789 (Monday 2pm to 5 pm, Tuesday 6pm to 8pm, Wednesday 11am to 2pm, Friday 10am to 1pm)

Free legal help for women affected by violence, such as domestic abuse, rape, stalking, forced marriage and human trafficking. Phone the helpline or book an appointment for one of the surgeries in Dundee, Edinburgh, Forth Valley, Glasgow, Inverness, Lanarkshire.