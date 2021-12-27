By Mike Merritt

IT has been described as an "existential crisis contributing to the depopulation of some of Scotland's most scenic spots.

The rise in holiday lets that contribute to a lack of affordable long-term rentals and properties in general, and also see a rise in prices in the housing market in affected areas, has been a point of concern in areas such as the Isle of Skye.

Now, six families are to open the doors to their new homes next month - nearly a quarter of a century since the last affordable housing was built at Staffin on the isle.

The three-bedroom homes at Taighean a' Chaisheil in Stenscholl, Staffin will be completed on January 17 - 23 years after the last affordable housing development opened in the community.

James MacQueen Building Contractors Ltd will then complete the new community-owned health centre and two business premises in February.

The £1.6 million housing, health and economic development was progressed by Staffin Community Trust in partnership with the Communities Housing Trust and Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association amid concerns about the lack of available accommodation locally for families, a falling pupil roll at Bun Sgoil Stafainn and the declining population.

Around 12 adults and eight children will call Taighean a' Chaisheil their new home and SCT has paid tribute to the support received including the Kilmuir Estate the Stenscholl township and the Staffin Community Council, since the project's inception back in 2014.

SCT director Donald MacDonald said: "The board of Urras an Taobh Sear is delighted to be nearing completion on a project that has taken seven years and has, at times, been fraught with challenges. At a time when we need more community empowerment this project has shown how far we, as a country, are from achieving that.

"The directors and staff of the trust must be thanked for their determination and diligence in seeing this through, when fatigue and burn out could have easily given rise to a different outcome. We wish the new residents many years of happiness within these homes which are an important step towards community sustainability and growth."

Ronnie MacRae, CHT chief executive, said: "This project is an excellent example of what can be achieved by communities through partnership working and we are delighted to have provided two homes for discounted sale protected by the Rural Housing Burden.

"Congratulations to SCT who have delivered this mixed development of homes and amenities that will enable a stronger more resilient Staffin and provide a template and confidence for many other similar communities to follow."

Dr Audrey Sinclair, Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association chairwoman, added: "The completion of this project is good news on so many levels. It is proof that the tenacity of the Staffin community has paid off. It is also an example to other communities that partnership working can be successful in remote and rural areas. Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association is delighted to have been part of this project. My congratulations go to the families who will be occupying these homes and helping to sustain the Staffin community."

SCT said it looks forward to developing daily use of the new health centre over the coming years with NHS Highland, the key stakeholders and the community. SCT is also delighted to confirm that local aquaculture company Organic Sea Harvest (OSH), which has two salmon farms in Culnacnoc and Tote and employs 18 people, will be renting the new business premises at Taighean a' Chaisheil.

The units will be used as an office and works base, respectively, with staff digitally able to feed their fish from the premises when the weather bars them from getting to the farms.

The income from the units, health centre and houses will be used by SCT to service a £140,000 mortgage on the project and surplus generated will be spent on managing and maintaining the new development.

SCT bought the site for £70,000 using a grant from the Scottish Land Fund.

The key project funders also included the Rural Housing Fund, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, LEADER, the SSE Sustainable Development Fund, the Quaker Housing Trust, Ecology Building Society and a crowdfunding campaign, which raised more than £7,000, with the acclaimed Gaelic singer Alasdair Gillies personally donating £3,000.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes: "Years ago, the Staffin Community Trust conducted a study which concluded that depopulation could lead to the village's primary school having no pupils within a decade. Against this backdrop, building new homes to encourage families to stay, and new ones to settle, is vital and I am absolutely delighted these six homes have now been built.

"I understand the houses are designed for new families moving into the area, or to ensure those with existing ties are able to remain. The list of people that have expressed an interest demonstrates just how popular new, affordable housing is. In order for the Highlands to flourish, we need to encourage people into the area and for that to take place, we need affordable and sustainable housing.

"These new homes are critical for the future of this community, and I heartily congratulate the work of the Staffin Community Trust."

Eilean a 'Cheo Highland Councillor John Finlayson, said: "At the end of the day what can be more relevant than supporting affordable housing for families, healthcare and employment in a rural area and I would like to congratulate SCT for driving this project forward over many years."

Earlier this year, more than 2,500 people across the Highlands and Islands put their names to a petition raised by Skye campaign group Iomairt an Eilein calling for action to address the "existential crisis" caused by the lack of sustainable work, rising house prices and a rise in holiday lets.