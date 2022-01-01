LANG SYNE
WE are all familiar with Burns’ Auld Lang Syne, which is known the world over. In the Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL) it’s defined both as “long ago, long since” and “of long ago, of yore, ancient”. Also, it seems to me that it’s used to identify some indeterminate time in the past, which is exemplified by W Macgillivray in Glengoyne from 1900: “We hinna seen ye for mony a lang syne”.
The term is well documented in DSL. Writing in Helenore or the Fortunate Shepherdess in 1768, Alexander Ross notes: “Well, nae lang syne, fan our auld fouks were laid, An' taking their ain crack into their bed.” And in the 19th century the poet Alex G Murdoch writes in The Laird’s Lykewake (1877): “The plaided hap o’ auld-warl’ ways, The leisure o’ the langsyne days.”
Moving to the second half of the 20th century, Robin Jenkins, in his 1954 novel The Thistle and the Grail, remarks on the prowess of a local football team: “That’s a holy place, I’m telling you. Famous men hae their photos on the walls in there, famous men of Drumsagart, wha in their day, lang-syne in some cases, played for the Thistle, aye, and played weel.”
Just creeping into the 21st century, the following, rather personal comment, was recorded in 2001: “It's nae lang syne since ye had yer roots [of hair] done — an they're needin done again!”.
Of course, in very recent times, this cri de coeur rang out across the whole country.
Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel, Dictionaries of the Scots Language, https://dsl.ac.uk.
