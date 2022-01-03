DRY January is a public health campaign that took off in the last decade or so, but this year, the public are being asked to keep going to the pub.

Dry January?

At this time of year, if you are not someone who already abstains from alcohol, then it can feel as though the fizz of celebrating with a glass of bubbly or whatever took your fancy amid the excesses of festive fun has faded and you are left feeling overdone by the over-indulgence. Dry January was designed to tap into these feelings, urging people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month.

It is a historic initiative?

It has its roots in Finland back in 1942 when, during the country's war with Russia, there were concerns about a rise in the amount of alcohol being consumed and the government launched a campaign called Raitis Tammikuu, or “Sober January”, to encourage people to control what they were drinking.

More recently?

British charity and campaign group, Alcohol Change UK, introduced an updated version, Dry January, in 2013 and the movement has been growing in popularity ever since. The organisation still promote the event, saying "Dry January is the UK's one-month alcohol free challenge. It isn't about giving anything up - it's about getting something back. Get your fun back. Get your energy back. Get your calm back. Get your you back.”

Has it been effective?

The charity say 86 per cent of participants save money, 70% sleep better and 66% have more energy. They say: "A month off is the perfect way to reset your relationship with alcohol. It only takes three weeks to break a habit, so this could be your route to healthier drinking long-term.”

However?

The pandemic has left the hospitality industry on its knees, with firms warning they are in a "precarious situation" as the trade has been hit by a "deluge of cancellations" over the festive period. Stephen Leckie, the new president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), said staff are feeling “uneasy” and “living with trepidation about what may lie ahead”.

And now?

Hospitality bosses are calling on consumers not to abandon their local pubs, to show support for struggling venues. Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of the trade body UK Hospitality, said: “I think we could definitely dispense with it [dry January].”

It’s not about drinking, though?

Ms Nicholls said there are so many alternatives now that consumers have a wide range of choice, adding: “This year, there are an awful lot more non-alcoholic options available that are really good quality, so there’s no excuse not to go out and support your local hospitality business.” And Greg Mulholland, the Campaign for Pubs director, said: “The pub is about so much more than having a drink, so we hope people recognise the important role pubs play in our communities and get out and support them, whatever they choose to drink and eat.”