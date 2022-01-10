The start of a new year has always been a catalyst for change, and after 20 long months of uncertainty and stress brought by the pandemic, it’s no great surprise that more people than ever are looking to improve the quality of their working lives. From increased home working to early retirement, the impact of Coronavirus on the labour market will be felt for years to come.

A recent poll of 4,000 UK adults commissioned by insurance giant Aviva found that 64 per cent of workers are considering making changes to their careers in the coming 12 months, with most seeking progressive approaches such as reduced hours or a completely new line of work. That figure was up by five percentage points compared to February of last year, indicating that some 22 million people across the workforce are looking to do something different.

The variety of changes planned by employees include increased flexible working, with one in 10 wanting a job that allows them to work from home. A further 9% said they would like to reduce their working hours.

Others are considering more fundamental changes, with 9% planning a completely new career path. The proportion of those wanting to set up their own business has increased from 6% to 8% since July 2020.

And of course there are those who enjoy their job but would like to be doing it elsewhere: the number of people looking to find a similar role in a different company has increased from 5% to 8%.

There are a number of reasons why the new year is a good time to start a new career: companies get fresh hiring budgets, many tend to have project backlogs, and other workers are also on the move, which frees up new opportunities.

READ MORE: Trust and loyalty set to be tested to breaking point

And though the weather tends to be dreary in January and February, the nature of a new year is that it mentally feels like a fresh start. Motivational levels are high, making it easier to put in the effort required for a change of career.

The poll by Aviva also found that many people are looking to improve their skills in 2022, with 11% planning to retrain or learn a new skill, rising to 15% among those aged 35 to 44. Nearly one in 10 plan to gain a new academic qualification in the coming year.

For those resolved on a new job, the most important thing to consider is what you seek to gain on a fresh career path. Choosing the correct next step depends on knowing exactly why you want to leave your current post, and honestly assessing the skills you could bring to a new role.

Search the latest jobs in Scotland at s1jobs.