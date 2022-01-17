LEITH is one of Edinburgh’s swankier postcodes, as many of our readers will know. Writer Deedee Cuddihy discovered this for herself on a recent visit to friends in the district’s Constitution Street, where a bottle of bubbly was opened, immediately followed by the appearance of Mitzi, the normally shy resident cat, who had been hiding in the kitchen.

Her owners casually explained: “The sound of a cork popping always brings her running because the champers is usually accompanied by her favourite smoked salmon.”

Cop that

WATCHING the football semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup, Ron Beaton, from Dunblane, was reminded of a memorable character portrayed by comedian Rikki Fulton in his classic Scotch & Wry TV show. A certain member of the Glasgow constabulary who boldly sat astride a motorcycle, and whose goggles tended to ping off into the distance whenever he hoiked them from his helmet.

For there in the Spanish stadium, on a billboard emblazoned in huge letters, was the word… SUPERCOPA.

Deadly doc

THE Diary has been shining a light on the curious phenomenon of people whose monikers provide a quirky commentary on their life. However, sometimes it’s true that a name can be inappropriately worrisome.

Reader Chris Ide says: “A close relative of mine received her Covid booster jag recently. It was administered by a Dr Killit.”

Doubling down

A DRAMATIC news update from Edinburgh comedian Rory Bremner, who says: “Rate of Downing Street parties now doubling every two days, ONS figures show.”

Gaming the system

THE Diary continues to study the exotic terminology used by golfers. Several readers, including Sid Leslie and Tom Mitchell, get in touch to suggest that a poor lie should now be called a Boris.

Hot take

BROWSING a recent edition of The Herald, John Armstrong, from Dundee, was surprised when he came across a headline that read: ‘Currys Sales Fall Amid Chip Shortage.’

This fair bamboozled our reader, who assumed that a lack of chips to chomp would surely result in ravenous hordes of diners demanding alternative nibbles such as a yummy spicy curry.

Then he realised the Currys in question was a shop, while the chips were of the micro variety…

Toilet humour

EAGLE-EYED reader Margie Dobson spotted an intriguing number plate on a van at the weekend:

TE57 BOG.

“No prizes for guessing the trade involved,” chuckles Margie.

Heavy commitment

HEALTH conscious reader Glenda Martin tells us: “The first few weeks going to Weight Watchers is just about finding your feet…”