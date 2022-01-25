The internet is awash with rumours about how the Conservative Party plan to deal with their leader, who is currently failing, flailing and abseiling down the crumbling Red Wall he previously nabbed from Labour. This meme speculates that Boris may be in store for more than a feeble finger-wagging from his party’s Whips’ Office….
