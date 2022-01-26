Funny fella Ford Kiernan appears to have visited Downing Street during lockdown, armed with a telescope. On social media he has uploaded illuminating footage from one of those quiet, sober, business meetings that have given Team Boris a reputation for being the hardest working government in the word…
Cake! Cake! Where’s the cake! pic.twitter.com/tLc83LiJTq— Ford Kiernan (@FordKiernan1) January 25, 2022
