Bored of memes about a certain party that did (or did not) take place in 10 Downing Street during lockdown? Course not. How could you be? That’s like being bored of having a million pounds in the bank. That sort of stuff never gets stale. So here we go (yet) again. As the economy collapses, as we teeter on the brink of war with Russia… it’s another funny video going viral about an eejit and his cake.

 