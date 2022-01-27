Bored of memes about a certain party that did (or did not) take place in 10 Downing Street during lockdown? Course not. How could you be? That’s like being bored of having a million pounds in the bank. That sort of stuff never gets stale. So here we go (yet) again. As the economy collapses, as we teeter on the brink of war with Russia… it’s another funny video going viral about an eejit and his cake.
January 25, 2022
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.