Anybody around in the 1980s who owned one of those new-fangled tellybox gadgets will recall this elderly fellow. In a famous BT advert he tottered around a bunch of second-hand book stores, searching for a dusty old volume that he couldn’t find anywhere.
BoJo will be hoping Mr JR Hartley is equally unlucky when it comes to unearthing a certain hot potato of a report, even if the spelling turns out to be less than perfect...
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.