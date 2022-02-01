“HISTORY repeats itself,” said Marx. (Karl, not Groucho.) “First as tragedy, then as farce.”
The Diary, meanwhile, prefers the phrase: “History repeats itself, first as David Tennant… then as David Tennant.”
For rumours abound that Mr T (the gangly, grinning Scottish one, not the strapping chap from The A Team) is set to return to his most popular role as Doctor Who.
Meanwhile, the internet seems more interested in comparing David to a fennec fox, which is a very silly thing to do.
On the other hand, the fox community and Mr Tennant would appear to share one distant ancestor, at the very least…
