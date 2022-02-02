By Jo Nove

RECENT changes to social distancing measures are a welcome signal for many that life may be returning to normal and we are learning to live with Covid-19. For the clinically extremely vulnerable population in Scotland, however, they raise a new set of problems and complicated concerns.

More than 2,000 people in Scotland have the incurable blood cancer myeloma and are included in the clinically extremely vulnerable population. Myeloma patients are much more likely than the average person to contract Covid-19 and significantly less likely to have a strong immune response to a Covid-19 vaccination.

Myeloma is an extremely individual cancer and there is currently no way to determine which patients have received sufficient protection from vaccines. This makes it very difficult for individual patients and families to understand their chance of contracting Covid-19 and how serious their infection may be.

This means patients and families have no way of knowing the level of risk they face as they go about their day to day lives. Returning to a place of work, doing the food shop, or dropping the children off at school all mean additional exposure with potentially serious consequences.

At the start of the pandemic, full social distancing measures offered patients a degree of vital extra protection. As measures now lift, this additional protection reduces and patient risk grows higher once more. For many in the myeloma community, this leaves them having to return to full shielding once again; only this time without the support they had at the start of the pandemic. As the world opens up, they are forced to lock down with all the additional anxieties and pressures that brings.

We know that measures that require or request the continued use of face masks and social distancing are greatly appreciated by patients and their families. They feel less isolated and left behind and this reflects in their decisions about what they feel safe to do. But these are ultimately goodwill measures that rely on the generous support of the Scottish public, and inevitably there is a limit on the extent of the protection they can be expected to afford.

There are practical ways in which we can support myeloma patients, along with the more than 64,000 people who are classed as severely immunosuppressed in Scotland.

Myeloma UK is calling for a comprehensive framework that offers financial and legal protection to patients required to continue to self-isolate and take additional measures to protect themselves. We need a commitment that clinically extremely vulnerable patients will be prioritised for further Covid-19 vaccine doses and booster shots, as well as for lifesaving antiviral treatments. And we need lateral flow tests to remain free and accessible to all immunocompromised patient populations and their families.

Opening up society should not mean turning back the clock for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. Let’s take the lessons we have learned in the last two years and put the right protections in place for those who are not able to learn to live with Covid-19.

Jo Nove is Acting Chief Executive at Myeloma UK