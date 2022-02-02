There have been many grizzly battles in history. James Bond v. Auric Goldfinger. Theresa May v. Boris Johnson.
But perhaps the grimmest campaign ever waged has been between those who like to puff, pant and peddle and those who believe that the biking brigade should stay at home and stop inflicting their Spandex-clad bodies on the rest of the nation.
We’re not exactly sure which side the creator of this meme is supporting, though given time we’re bound to figure it out…
