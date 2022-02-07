B y Daniel Waring

TODAY sees the start of National Apprenticeship Week, yet according to a 2019 report from gov.scot, only 16 per cent of Scottish employers offer apprenticeships.

Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic has only served to worsen the state of apprenticeships across the UK. The Department of Education reported a 50% drop in the number of apprentice starts in 2020, with little sign of making a full recovery any time soon.

Yet while the unemployment rate for those aged between 16-24 in Scotland sits at 12.5%, the highest of all age groups, it’s clear that more needs to be done to provide high-value professional opportunities to this demographic.

Apprenticeships present an effective solution.

Simply put, apprenticeships enable young people to develop their skillset while earning a living and subsequently investing in the Scottish economy. By providing young people with high-quality employment, we expand and upskill the workforce, developing the vital skills, professional traits and expert knowledge that are necessary for Scotland’s progress.

The explosion of the digital sector brought about by the pandemic is a key example of this. Businesses are quickly realising the need for digitally-literate, technically-minded talent in the workforce. And it is the younger generation, those who intuitively use and inhabit the digital space, that are in the best position to deliver. In this way, the unique skillset, fresh perspective, and personal experiences that apprentices possess provide an effective way to fill a potential skills gap.

Company culture and productivity is thought to benefit from the employment of apprentices. According to research from gov.uk, 78% of employers who hired apprentices witnessed improvements to employee productivity. How? Apprentices allow senior staff to delegate tasks and work more efficiently while reducing business costs. As a result, companies see enhanced staff performance, increased profit margins and higher rates of job satisfaction.

At a time branded “The Great Resignation”, apprentices offer much-needed loyalty and longevity. Quickly offsetting the initial training expense with increased output, apprentices are a worthy business investment that ultimately save on recruitment fees and costs associated with high staff turnover.

Speaking with our apprentices, it’s clear the position provides them with a valued starting point in their chosen sector. Their gratitude for the opportunity is apparent in high standards of work, positive energy, and loyalty to the company. Consequently, we have observed a more dynamic work culture, improved employee output, and greater innovation of ideas. The business has benefited from an injection of new ideas and perspectives, and we could not be more pleased with the result.

Following two challenging years for the Scottish economy, it is only by energising and upskilling the younger generation that we can expect to sustain businesses and drive economic growth. Providing young people with quality professional opportunities, expert training and skills development through apprenticeship schemes is the answer to building a prosperous future for Scottish business.

Daniel Waring is CEO of Pinpoint