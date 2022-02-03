Metropolitan Police officers sharing misogynistic, racist and homophobic messages on WhatsApp may seem about as surprising as the religious denomination of the Pope.
Though admittedly “I’d be happy to rape you” is pretty extreme even for them.
But what is most surprising is that they thought no one was listening. Surely no officer can be under any illusions that such Neanderthal attitudes are tolerated in the force. For decades the police have been trying to root out racism, ever since the Stephen Lawrence inquiry claimed it was institutionally racist. The Metropolitan Police is led by the openly gay Cressida Dick.
So how did these officers think they could talk this way?
It’s the curse of WhatsApp. This message service, owned by Facebook, originally promised that all messages on it were totally private, end-to-end encrypted and that even Mark Zuckerberg, couldn’t spy on them. Like so many claims about internet services, this was false. WhatsApp messages are stored on your phone. Deleting doesn’t destroy them. Only highly specialised software can delete WhatsApp messages. Even then the contents may be on other peoples’ phones. Or lurking on some server where anyone with the will and the knowledge can find them. On the web, there’s nowhere to hide. It never forgets.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, for FREE and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.