Theresa May had an invigorating week, giving her party leader a linguistic lashing in Parliament while asking a few pertinent questions regarding Partygate.
No doubt the mighty blond beast thought the questions impertinent rather than pertinent.
Though as this image doing the rounds on social media underlines, Theresa ain’t too bovvered by blowhard BoJo.
