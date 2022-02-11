By Will Hean

A RETURN to the office looms once again for many as Covid restrictions begin to ease and the latest Scottish Government guidance encourages businesses to adopt a hybrid working model.

Some office spaces across the country have lain empty for the best part of two years and we now need to look again at the type of work environment we need to create in future to retain key staff and attract new talent. It has critically underlined why our cities must offer prime office space that matches firms’ corporate identities, with a greater emphasis on the health and wellbeing of employees and low carbon goals.

The current availability of office space in Glasgow provides the perfect illustration of the ability of the market to adapt to changing circumstances, specifically the needs of people, the shifting demands of major businesses and, crucially for all of us, sustainability targets.

It’s clear that, even in the face of recent massive challenges, Glasgow continues to be seen as a city with a global outlook and a key location. Barclays has already opened a new financial hub at its campus in Tradeston and plans to bring around 5,000 staff to the site by 2023.

The city’s profile will be further enhanced with the completion of our current flagship project, the £100 million transformation of the iconic Met Tower – the old City of Glasgow College building on North Hanover Street – to create a major mixed-use development boasting 120,000 sq ft of Grade-A office space.

We suspect that the Met Tower will be an attractive location for organisations with the tech and innovation sectors. The EPC A-rated space will be 100% carbon neutral in occupation, with a fully electrically powered heating and cooling system.

While the unpredictability of the pandemic means there is, sadly, little certainty to many aspects of business life at present, we can say with confidence that the market for office space will continue to experience change in the year ahead.

There undoubtedly remains a dearth of Grade-A office space across our city centres. While the arrival of big hitters such as Barclays is hugely positive for Glasgow and Scotland, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that it will further increase demand for space as the economy continues to recover and other firms look to follow their lead.

It’s vital that our cities and their local authority partners work together to further enhance the availability of high-quality space and, particularly, developments which meet the newly altered demands and priorities of businesses.

I am confident that 2022 will also see demand increase for more flexible, high-quality buildings which meet the health and wellbeing requirements of their people, accommodate the changed priorities of hybrid and remote working and enhance the ability of organisations to meet challenging targets for carbon reduction.

Will Hean is development director at Osborne+Co