Anyone who happened to tune in to the recent discussion between Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron will have thought one of two things… 1) Hopefully these two giants of the world stage can come to some lasting agreement and, between them, bring about world peace and everlasting harmony between the family of nations. 2) Ooh! Look at that stonking big table! For those who thought (2), here’s the reason why that fabulous slab of furniture had to be so impressively long…
Will Putin and Macron do face painting after? #Ukraine #pointless #lipservice pic.twitter.com/hi9agrWzmZ— Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) February 7, 2022
