THE annual Hippodrome silent film festival is returning to Bo’ness next month. After the pandemic cancelled the festival in 2020 and with last year’s held solely online, March will see the the popular festival, which celebrates the best of silent cinema,sreturn to the town on the River Forth with a packed programme and a number of star visitors.

A silent film festival?

Yes, since 2011 the Hippodrome in Bo’ness has hosted Scotland’s only festival celebrating films from the early years of cinema history. It has attracted visitors from around the world and showcased rediscovered films and recognised greats. It has also attracted a wide variety of musicians keen to soundtrack the films chosen.

Anyone I know?

More than likely. Neil Brand, composer and presenter of many a BBC Four documentary, is returning this year, as is film critic Mark Kermode who will be playing with his band The Dodge Brothers. In fact, they will both be collaborating on a soundtrack for the 1930 film City Girl, directed by F W Murnau.

Other musicians who will appear this year include multi-instrumentalist Stephen Horne and harpist Elizabeth-Jane Baldry who will jointly soundtrack a 1928 adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s tale The Fall of the House of Usher.

And acclaimed actor Paul McGann (Withnail and I, Doctor Who) will also be making an appearance to provide a live narration to the 1920 film L’Homme du Large.

I’m guessing none of the original stars of the films will be turning up, will they?

Probably not in the circumstances. But films featuring many of the greatest names of silent cinema will be on show. Films featuring Laurel and Hardy, Buster Keaton, Douglas Fairbanks and Gloria Swanson will all be on show.

What are the highlights?

The world premiere of a new restoration of The Loves of Mary, Queen of Scots (1923) will open the festival on March 16. It was originally scheduled for the 2020 festival.

Also worth looking out for is Journey to the Isles: Marjory Kennedy-Fraser on March 17. Specially commissioned for Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, it celebrates Kennedy-Fraser who started collecting traditional songs from the Hebrides at the beginning of the 20th century and also made a number of short films. Marion Kenny (storytelling, piano, flute, gu-xheng) and Mairi Campbell (voice, viola) will provide the accompaniment.

Buster Keaton in Sherlock Jr. (1924)_Images courtesy of Park Circus-The Cohen Film Collection LLC

When is all this happening?

The Hippodrome Silent Film Festival runs from Wednesday, March 16 to Sunday, March 20. Visit hippodromecinema.co.uk