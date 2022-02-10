Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has been much discussed of late, with many noting her staunch admiration for her leader, Boris Johnson. This image, circulating on social media, proves that doughty Dorries truly is a hit with the nation.
For if we’re reading the meme correctly, the comparison being made is between Nadine and two strong and resilient planks of wood…
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.