I HESITATE to open a can of worms here, but the preponderance of certain phrases can make me sick as a parrot – and it seems, from recent correspondence, I am not alone. Several readers have written in to complain about the clichés that get their goat.

The dictionary definition of a cliché is "a phrase or opinion that is overused and betrays a lack of original thought". And at the end of the day, it should be easy as pie for journalists to avoid them, if he or she is on the ball.

It was reader William Thomson who set the cat among the pigeons the other day. "I must object," he wrote, "to the egregious overuse ... of the word 'egregious'. We must put a stop to this egregious invasion of our language before it becomes too late. Even friends of mine who, until now, have spoken normally, have taken to using this word of which they were not aware until Boris Johnson became Prime Minister."

Before you could say Jack Robinson, back came David Miller: "Business leaders, politicians and committee men and women never tire of telling us how their new policy will benefit us going forward. It can hardly benefit us going backwards. The same people are frequently of a mind to reach out to me on a particular topic. All they need do is write or email."

Next to take the bull by the horns was M Carr: "Surely the most annoyingly overused example must be 'not fit for purpose'. When this was first used by the Labour minister John Reid, he was roundly criticised for the use of what was then considered a pompous, arrogant put-down."

Then we had this on-point observation from Brendan Keenan: "If the number of cans which have been kicked down the road recently came to fruition, the street would indeed be in some state."

Such phrases are often a pain in the neck, I agree. And it's all too easy for journalists to fall into the trap, especially when it comes to headlines. These can be a breeding ground for hyperbole: reports are slammed rather than criticised, people are said to be stunned or shocked when often they are no more than perturbed; joy and agony abound in volumes unheard of in ordinary life.

Of course, there is an argument that clichés can sometimes be useful: their familiarity gets a message across instantly. Isn't having an elephant in the room better than a long-winded phrase such as "there is a subject here that everyone is avoiding"?

That said, as the reader angst discussed above would indicate, we need to go the extra mile whenever we can and avoid the hackneyed terms that rub people up the wrong way.

Surely it's a no-brainer.