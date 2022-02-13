Tattoo taboo

IN 1973 Douglas Johnston and some other adults took a group of children from the less salubrious part of Woodlands to the Police Tattoo in order to broaden the youngsters’ knowledge of the constabulary.

As soon as the little mites entered the Kelvin Hall they scattered in all directions.

When they were finally located it was noticed that these fine examples of Glasgow youth had managed to accrue some keepsakes from the day.

“It took some time to convince them that stealing motorcycle gloves from the back of a police motorcycle was not a good career move at a Police Tattoo,” sighs Douglas.

With some reluctance the pint-sized pilferers replaced the items before they were missed.

Sick question

PHILOSOPHICAL thought of the day from Russell Smith from Largs, who asks: “Can a cat be as sick as a dog?”

Nasty knees-up

UNFORTUNATE reader Bob Jamieson received knee replacement surgery recently. His recuperation involves exercise (yeuch!) and stretching (urgh!) three times a day (ooyah!).

Bob’s no shirker, so a few days ago he got to work putting his knee through its paces, and (hooray!) the exercises suddenly felt much easier.

“I put that down to my strict routine,” says Bob with some pride. With slightly less pride he adds: “Then I realised it was the wrong knee. Perhaps it’s the brain that needs exercising.” (Drat.)

By royal decree

THE Queen has stated that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes King. We recall Glasgow comedy writer and director Armando Iannucci saying the full title should be Camilla, Queen, dynamite with a laser beam.

Brought to book

WITH a bitter sigh, reader Rebecca Moore says. “I haven't sold a single copy of my autobiography. That's the story of my life.”

Food for thought

CULINARY-MINDED reader Brian Stevenson says: “I tend to eat Chinese dumplings with wanton abandon.”

Truth to power

WE recently mentioned that Ian Blackford was ejected from Parliament for calling Boris Johnson a liar.

Reader Deborah Parker advises the SNP’s Westminster leader to devise a euphemism to replace that most shocking word that he can safely use in any future altercation with BoJo.

She suggests: “The Right Honourable Gentleman is acquainted with the truth, though he has not, as yet, invited it out for a steak dinner.”

And reader Jeremy Barrett recommends: “The Right Honourable Gentleman has as much knowledge of the truth as he has of a hairbrush.”

On a similar theme… The revelation that Boris Johnson belted out the Gloria Gaynor song I Will Survive leads reader Phil Graham to suggest that the PM follow it up with his version of the Lesley Gore hit: It's My Party (and I'll lie if I want to).

Rock/Hard place

THE Beijing Winter Olympics has thrust that most dynamic and thrilling of sports into the spotlight. Reader Anne Kelley was telling her seven-year-old daughter what curling entails, and explained that every curling stone has to be crafted from granite from the island of Ailsa Craig.

The little girl looked puzzled for a moment, then asked: “What happens when they run out of island?”

Art attack

GLASGOW’S Burrell Collection reopens at the end of March and reader Jim Jackson recalls the time his wife, who is a teacher, visited the museum with her primary class.

During a fascinating morning admiring precious artefacts, she at one point informed the group that the room they were about to enter held yet more displays to delight inquiring minds.

This prompted one pupil to exclaim: “Aw naw! No’ mair auld cairpets and broken stuff.”

Live for ever

LAWYERS often advise people how to stay out of the pokey. Though sometimes a client has more spiritual needs...

“Hi, are you a lawyer?” a chap on the phone once asked Glasgow solicitor Matthew Berlow.

Mathew responded that, indeed, he was.

In an eager voice, the fellow on the other end of the line said: “I’m looking for a free consolation about power of eternity.”

With a regretful shrug, Matthew tells the Diary: “I like to do all I can for clients, but immortality is a step too far.”

Only choice

THOUGHT for the day from reader Mike Baker, who says: “I think oxymorons are awfully good.”

