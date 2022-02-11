PLEASE don’t reach for the strychnine, but the awful truth is that Scotland may have to endure not just one but two referenda on our future. The first on independence, and the second on returning to Europe.

Of course, the second vote becomes meaningless, and clearly won’t happen, if we never get another referendum on independence - and there’s no guarantee that’s ever going to materialise. Nevertheless, with the SNP trying to crank up the indy machine again, debate began rumbling this week over the question of how the nation should decide our relationship with Europe, if indeed we did get Indyref2. Always better to be prepared, eh?

Cards on the table, as always with me: I’m a moderate independence supporter. I don’t do flags or nationalism. I want a progressive society that looks after the weakest - and I currently back leaving the UK on the grounds that Westminster is an irredeemably corrupt mess which does nothing but hammer the poor. If I felt independence would hurt the weakest in society, I’d most likely abstain. I’m also a European through and through - a ‘passionate remainer’ as the cliché goes. My desire to return to Europe is much stronger than my desire for independence.

Some might think folk like me - and obviously there’s thousands and thousands of people broadly in line with my political position - would want a one-shot deal when it comes to a referendum: a straight-forward vote on independence which then leads to Scotland applying for EU membership once we’re out of the UK.