Footering about

THE name of the footwear worn when huffing and puffing in the local gym is trainers. Or perhaps sandshoes. Sometimes even sannies, for those who are too exhausted by their exertions on the running machine to wheeze out the entire nine letters of sandshoes.

In the States, the word used is sneakers. Which sounds rather sinister, like the sort of footwear an enemy agent would slip into in order to creep up on James Bond.

Whether you prefer the UK or American lingo, one thing is certain. Running shoes are highly prized objects. This week Sotheby's sold 200 classic pairs of the rubbery items for $25.3 million. The Diary’s financial department spent an afternoon figuring out what that is in pounds sterling, before finally confirming it to be: “Pure loadsa dosh.”

Clearly everything has a price. Which has us wondering how much Sotheby’s would raise flogging classic Diary stories.

Of course we’d never sell such gems. We prefer giving our treasures away, free, to readers of the Saturday Herald, as we do, once again, below…

Flash with cash

A READER in a Glasgow clothing store waiting to buy an item watched as the chap in front handed over two £20 notes for a £30 jumper and had to wait while the assistant ostentatiously passed them under a UV light sensor on her desk to check they weren’t fakes.

Then when she handed the chap a £10 note in change, he leaned over the desk, and ran it under the same UV light before putting it in his pocket.

Stirring up confusion

WE were told of a Glasgow office where the boss was organising a large conference, and sent a member of staff to buy a bundle of little plastic sticks for folk to stir the cups of coffee they would be offered. Arriving in a supermarket, the chap said to a member of staff: “I’m looking for these things for stirring coffee, but I don’t know what they’re called.”

The staff member looked at him curiously, then slowly said: “Teaspoons.”

Clocking off

A GLASGOW reader visited his late-night corner store where he asked the salesperson what time they closed.

“We close at 10 o’clock,” the woman replied. “But we start giving dirty looks at a quarter to.”

Job jabberer

A FORMER student went for a job interview and afterwards said to his pals in a Byres Road pub: “My dad told me to make a really good first impression. So I wasn’t sure whether to open with my Sean Connery or my Donald Duck.”

Cheeky chappie

SCOTTISH eloquence at its finest… the daughter of a Cumbernauld reader was listening to a news item on Spanish television about local elections in the UK. The only Scot interviewed said he was not going to vote. When asked why, he replied that the parties were: “Two cheeks of the same bum.”

Boozy banter

“I’M on a waiting list for a new kidney,” a chap excitedly announced to his pals in a Glasgow pub.

“That’s some exclusive butcher you use,” replied his impassive mate.

Read more: Meme of the Day