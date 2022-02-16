Tony Blair and John Major both took a pop at Boris Johnson and his many shortcomings this week.
On social media, comedian Geoff Norcott points out that BoJo may just welcome a large dose of animosity from two past-their-sell-by-date political pontificators who aren’t particularly fondly remembered, themselves…
Boris’s inner-circle whenever Major or Blair do media rounds. pic.twitter.com/4w7at6tKlz— Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) February 10, 2022
