Scots tongue, a guid Scots tongue in yer heid
TO mark International Mother Language Day on the 21st,, I thought this phrase an appropriate choice. It means to speak up and let your opinion be known. Strangely, it does not have its own entry in the Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL) but is mentioned as an example from John Kelly’s Proverbs in the entry for Scots: “Of language: speaking Scots, expressed in Scots. You have a Scottish tongue in your head."
The Banffshire Journal and General Advertiser of May 1858 reported: “...he’s a great traveller yon, an has a guid Scots tongue in his head.”
In April 1934, the Port-Glasgow Express recorded: “Gibraltar is where you can buy anything from a bit of ancient brass-ware to a Bond Street ‘beauty treatment’, and that without requiring anything other than a ‘guid Scots tongue in your head’."
A more recent example in DSL is in the entry for guid: “Hailing from Edinburgh, Gail has a guid Scots tongue in her head and won’t be afraid to probe into the personal lives of those she meets on the sofa” (1999, Daily Record).
In modern times, in the Press and Journal of February 2018, a hapless traveller wrote: “Ever since I can remember, I’ve had a disconcerting tendency to get lost. ... My kids think I should go about with a Paddington Bear sign round my neck. If you find this bear… Whenever I complained about getting lost yet again, my mother would say: ‘What’s wrong with you? You’ve got a guid Scots tongue in yer heid’, as if that settled everything.”
Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel, Dictionaries of the Scots Language https://dsl.ac.uk.
