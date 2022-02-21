By John Lonsdale

THE role of Scottish universities extends beyond the significant educational and academic contribution they provide, and is increasingly focused on supporting wider economic growth through investment into innovative start-up businesses.

This important remit has become crucial against the backdrop of the Logan Review, which outlines how Scotland’s technology sector can contribute to the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery. It also supports Scottish Government plans to roll out Tech Scalers, a network of growth-focused entrepreneurial hubs to further help the sector to innovate and grow.

Investing in technology-led businesses to help them commercialise their offering has certainly become a key priority for within the University of Edinburgh. This is one of the factors behind the Scottish capital’s current position as the UK’s leading centre outside of London for start-ups and scale-up companies.

In 2020/21 Edinburgh Innovations, the University of Edinburgh’s commercialisation service, helped launch a record 114 companies founded by its staff and students. Any doubts about whether Higher Education bodies should be providing financial assistance to such businesses can best be answered by the fact that the university’s portfolio of spinouts generated a record £48m in follow-on investment capital in 2020/21.

By providing early investment to support university-based start-ups we are enabling Scottish businesses to scale up, create new jobs, contribute to economic growth and, in many cases, benefit society with their offering. An example of this can be seen through two innovative companies we’ve recently supported, Omecu and RoslinCT.

Omecu is a transformative business which has developed a rapid way to extract useful knowledge from large genomic datasets which will accelerate new discoveries and new treatments for disease. Its innovative offering, which was further developed through participation in two of the University of Edinburgh’s Data-Driven Entrepreneurship programmes, now has the potential to benefit clinicians and patients throughout the world.

RoslinCT, which is focused on advanced cell therapies, is another spinout business we’ve been proud to support. The company has recently expanded into new facilities at Edinburgh BioQuarter and now employs over 100 staff. Last month, with Edinburgh Innovations’ support, RoslinCT secured major investment from global healthcare investors GHO Capital Partners

which will enable the company to scale production to target a world-wide market that’s forecast to increase by 50% per year.

These twin examples provide a clear illustration of the benefits of universities investing in the entrepreneurship journey to support innovative business ideas. In the case of Omecu, we made its recent launch possible through our support which included opening up access to funding and people, and providing operational assistance. In the case of RoslinCT, it has created high-level jobs and, through its latest investment, is set to scale its operations which will help it fully achieve its longer-term growth ambitions while enhancing cell therapy research across the globe.

The financial investment and support we’ve provided have helped companies like these develop their innovation and contribute to wider Scottish economic growth. We have also delivered a dividend for the University of Edinburgh which will benefit students and society well into the future.

John Lonsdale is Head of Enterprise at Edinburgh Innovations