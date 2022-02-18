From videographer Sean Davenport, here’s Glasgow getting blown about by Storm Dudley as though it’s a schoolboy’s box-kite.
An afternoon of Glasgow weather in a 40 second time-lapse #StormDudley pic.twitter.com/Jfm89rhpiz— Sean Davenport (@SeanDavenport85) February 16, 2022
