By Callum Houston

WITH buildings responsible for almost 40 per cent of global energy-related carbon emissions, Scotland’s construction industry has a big role in reaching 2045’s net zero deadline.

However, whilst the majority of clients, architects, investors and construction specialists understand the benefits of cutting operational carbon emissions, there are widespread issues that are hampering progress. In addition, there is not enough focus on addressing embodied carbon.

The country is still grappling with issues stemming from Covid, Brexit and the global supply chain crisis, which has meant the cost of raw materials has skyrocketed – with some reaching a 40-year high in 2021.

One of the main elements of sustainable design involves using more environmentally-friendly materials such as cross-laminated timber (CLT). In the UK, we only have a handful of CLT suppliers, who import the product from Europe. With demand significantly outstripping supply, where there is no certainty of availability and excessive pricing, as designers we are being forced to revert to traditional steel and concrete solutions which bring significant embodied carbon challenges.

This must change and we need a strong domestic supply chain if we are to bring down the cost of sustainably-sourced building supplies. There are encouraging signs of innovation, with organisations like the Construction Scotland Innovation Centre exploring the use of Scottish softwood in creating CLT, but supply is far from being sufficient to cope with demand.

As architects, we have a key role to play in intelligently designing for net zero, but we also need to understand that we don’t have all the answers. Embracing new building standards such as Passivhaus – which has strict energy usage criteria – can help, but collaboration is required to improve knowledge across the sector.

To share and improve best practice, we established "Sussed Sustainability" in 2021 with two sustainability experts – this collaboration aims to inform policy and implement the latest in sustainable design, operational and embodied, to mass architecture. In a little over a year since it was launched, it has brought huge benefits and pushes us to recognise how the drive towards sustainability has changed every aspect of our work.

Most councils understand the need to start planning for net zero, but some are leading the way more than others. Early strategic work can assist authorities in understanding a holistic approach to creating a decarbonising strategy, identifying solutions that are specific to building type and function. Moreover, this approach can align with an inclusive net zero strategy, where the refurbished estate both performs better for the environment, whilst improving the experience for building users and the wider community. This is the type of big picture thinking needed to reach Scotland’s ambitions.

COP26 delivered little in terms of hard commitments for the construction sector and it had a limited impact on the direction of travel the industry was heading in, which was already departing from the old "build it fast, build it cheap" mentality of the early 2000s.

Achieving our 2045 deadline will require collaboration, strong commitments and clever thinking from a range of stakeholders – but it is within reach. Ultimately, net zero doesn’t have to cost the earth – but it can help save it.

Callum Houston is managing director, Holmes Miller Architects